Ollivon has become a pillar in the French team

Charles Ollivon is a commanding presence in the France team and was the side’s captain for a year.

He is skilled at the breakdown, in the scrum, in tackling and in leadership.

Ten things you should know about Charles Ollivon

1. Charles Ollivon was born on 11 May 1993 in Saint-Pée-sur-Nivelle, France. He stands at 6ft 6.5in (1.99m) and weighs 17st 13lbs (114kg)

2. Ollivon plays for Toulon and has done since 2015 but has previously competed for Bayonne.

3. He won his first cap for France in 2014 against Fiji. He has gone onto represent the country at a World Cup.

4. Ollivon was named France’s captain in 2020 but sustained an injury in 2021 which saw Antoine Dupont take over skipper duties.

5. He is a versatile forward and is capable of playing at flanker and No.8.

6. Ollivon has played for and captained the Barbarians. He told Planet Rugby about his experience with the team: “It’s an honour to play for and lead the Barbarians The spirit and values have absolutely enchanted me and I have learned so much about them, their history and their culture.”

7. He had a good mindset after tearing his ACL in 2021. He said per the Irish Times: “Injuries are part of a career. I will rehab this cruciate ligament tear as I have to, take the necessary time to be ready for the big matches that are coming and do everything I can to come back even stronger.”

8. He posts with partner and France TV host Julia frequently on his social media.

9. He posted in support of Australia during their wildfires in 2020.

10. Ollivon likes to sail and has posted about it on social media.

