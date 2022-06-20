The former touch rugby player has developed into a sevens superstar

Who is Charlotte Caslick: Ten things you should know about the Australia Sevens back

Charlotte Caslick is a dynamic playmaker and dangerous ball-carrier for Australia‘s sevens side. She honed her skills playing touch rugby and has become one of her sport’s leading players.

Ten things you should know about Charlotte Caslick

1. Charlotte Caslick was born on 9 March 1995 in Brisbane. She attended Brisbane State High School, whose impressive sporting alumni also includes Wallaby Samu Kerevi, ex-Fiji captain Mosese Rauluni and cricketer Marnus Labuschagne.

2. She played touch rugby in her youth and was named player of the series at the 2012 National Youth Championships.

3. After sevens was announced as a new sport of the 2016 Olympic Games, a 16-year-old Caslick was contacted by Rugby Australia as part of the governing body’s squad-building strategy for the event. By the age of 18, she had made her Australia sevens debut.

4. She is engaged to Australia men’s sevens international Lewis Holland.

5. Caslick initially had trouble with the physicality of sevens. “I struggled for a while getting my head around running at people as hard as I can, and tackling people running hard at me,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2016. “That was the biggest area I had to work on. The more you do the better you get.”

6. Nevertheless, she quickly became one of the sport’s leading figures, making the first of three consecutive World Series Dream Teams in 2014.

7. Caslick and Australia enjoyed an incredible 2016. The team won its first World Sevens Series title in May, before claiming gold at the first sevens tournament at the Olympic games in August. Caslick capped things off by being named World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year.

8. She wears her hair in pigtails while playing, a style which has become her trademark but began by accident. Officials at a tournament in Atlanta informed Caslick that her long hair was covering her number so, to avoid cutting it off, she decided to sport pigtails going forward.

9 After the Covid-19 pandemic suspended international sevens competitions, Caslick signed for rugby league franchise Sydney Roosters in 2020, but played only two games before suffering a back injury.

10. Once she recovered, Caslick returned to the Australia sevens set-up in time for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, but the defending champions lost to Fiji in the quarter-finals.

