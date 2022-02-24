Find out the football club she played for and the position she made her Test debut in

Who is Chloe Rollie: Ten things you should know about the Scotland back

Chloe Rollie, who primarily plays at full-back, is known for her fast pace and try-scoring ability.

Ten things you should know about Chloe Rollie

1. Chloe Rollie was born on 26 June 1995 in Edinburgh, Scotland. She stands at 5ft 4in (1.63m) and weighs 9st 6lb (60kg).

2. She joined Allianz Premier 15s club Exeter Chiefs for the 2021-22 season having previously played for Harlequins and Lille.

3. Rollie won her first 15s cap for Scotland in the 2015 Six Nations against France and she also represents her country on the sevens circuit.

4. She is a versatile back. She made her Test debut at outside-centre, but now plays in the back three at full-back and on the wing.

5. Rollie played in the 2021 Premier 15s final, which saw Harlequins defeat Saracens to win their first title. Quins had lost to Sarries in the two previous finals.

6. She was the second Scotland Women’s player to become professional. She told Scotland Shop: “The move to professional has been a huge change and it is a positive change for me.

“There is training every day and also a lot of work to do with monitoring myself as a player and creating goals for myself.”

7. She has a sport and fitness diploma from the Open University.

8. Rollie says she uses her experience of playing in France with Lille when facing the country in matches. She told The Offside Line: “I know the French team quite well. It’s good for me to pass on the information about them to my team-mates.

“They’re only human, just like us, but they are good players. If we put them under pressure we can make them doubt what they do, but if we sit back and let them play their game, they’ll go straight through us.”

9. As a teenager, before fully focusing on rugby, she played football for Scottish club Hearts.

10. Rollie prefers dogs to cats and regularly posts on social media about her pets.

