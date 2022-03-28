From Canada to Scotland, figure skating to rugby, this front-rower has quite a story

Christine Belisle started out as a back-row forward, but in 2020 she made the switch to tighthead prop and has impressed in the position ever since.

Ten things you should know about Christine Belisle

1. Christine Belisle was born on 4 November 1993 in Peterborough, Canada. She stands at 5ft 9in (1.75m) and weighs 13st 3lb (84kg).

2. She plays for Loughborough Lightning in the Allianz Premier 15s. She has previously played for Cartha Queens Park in Scotland and Peterborough Pagans in Canada.

3. Belisle qualified to play for Scotland through residency.

4. She won her first cap for Scotland in 2019 against South Africa.

5. Belisle went travelling after graduating high school and fell in love with Glasgow, so much so that she decided to move to the city in 2015.

6. The prop was a part of the squad who secured qualification for the Rugby World Cup taking place in New Zealand in 2022.

Belisle started in Scotland’s final qualifier against Colombia and the team won 59-3.

7. Asked by Scotland Rugby for her standout match, she said: “Our 2021 Six Nations opened against England; it was my first start. A hard game but I learnt a lot and had fun too!”

8. She is a personal trainer and runs her own business, called Strong Friends Club, which prioritises strength over physique.

9. She was a figure skater as a child before switching to play rugby at the age of 15.

10. When asked what advice she would give to people wanting to get into rugby she said: “Just do it! The community is incredible and as soon as you start, you won’t look back.”

