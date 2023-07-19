McKenzie is good with game management and will be aiming to represent New Zealand at the 2023 World Cup

Damian McKenzie is a versatile and skilled player for New Zealand.

He fights for his spot in the team thanks to the All Blacks strength in depth, here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Damian McKenzie

1. Damian McKenzie was born on 20 April 1995 in Invercargill, New Zealand. He stands at 5ft 9in (1.75m) and weighs 12st 11lbs (81kg).

2. He competes for the Chiefs and Waikato but has played for Tokyo Sungoliath.

3. McKenzie won his first cap for New Zealand in 2016 against Argentina.

4. He is a versatile player as he is able to compete at both full-back and fly-half. He told the Guardian: “Growing up I always played first five-eighth … I moved to full-back the year I played for NZ U20s and have been there since. I guess the skill set is very similar but you’ve got a bit more time at 15. At 10, you’re up on that frontline and defensively it’s very different. In terms of attack you’re running the show and calling the shots.”

5. McKenzie was unable to play at the 2019 Rugby World Cup because of an ACL injury. He sustained it against the Blues in Super Rugby in April 2019.

6. In April 2023 he reached 100 appearances for the Chiefs and was given a commemorative jersey.

7. He is known for his trademark grin before hie kicks at goal.

8. New Zealand coach Ian Foster told Stuff about McKenzie in 2023: “He’s shown a lot of maturity in his decision making. I think he would say that he’s still not the finished product, but I think he’s had a major impact on the competition.

“The thing we’re excited about is his game management. In terms of form he’s really putting his name up for us to think hard about how we see him.”

9. He is claustrophobic.

10, McKenzie likes to ride jet skis.

