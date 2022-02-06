From his famous father to who described him as a "free spirit"

Who is Damian Penaud: Ten things you should know about the France wing

A dangerous attacker who has great running and kicking skills, Damian Penaud has the versatility to play on the wing and in the midfield.

Ten things you should know about Damian Penaud

1. Damian Penaud was born on 25 September 1996 in Brive-la-Gaillarde, France. He stands at 6ft 2in (1.88m) and weighs 14st 9lb (93kg).

2. He has spent his senior rugby career playing for Clermont Auvergne.

3. Penaud competed for France‘s age-grade teams and made his Test debut in 2017 against South Africa.

4. He is able to play in the centre and on the wing.

5. Thomas Lievremont coached Penaud at U20 level and told Rugby World he is unlike any other player he’s seen.

He said: “Damian is a free spirit… One has to allow him his liberty. He likes to have the ball, to look for the space. I can’t think of anyone to whom I can compare him. He’s a unique player.”

Who is Damian Penaud’s father?

6. His father Alain Penaud was a fly-half for Brive and France who won 32 Test caps.

7. Penaud won Try of Round One in the 2021-22 European Champions Cup for his second score against Ulster, which displayed the skills he has across the game.

Of the try, Sam Warburton told BT Sport: “Great break from Hanrahan to expose (the) opposition front row and beat him one-on-one, followed by a perfectly-timed pass to Penaud, who has the kick accuracy, speed and a world-class finish to score a superb try.”

8. He was a part of the French team who secured a famous win over New Zealand in the 2021 autumn Internationals.

It was the first time France had beaten the All Blacks since 2009 and the first on home soil since 2000, and Penaud scored a crucial 68th-minute try.

9. He has been with his partner, Morgane, for several years.

10. His nickname is ‘The Phenomenon’.

