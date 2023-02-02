Cole has played for Leicester over 300 times and signed a new contract in January 2023

Dan Cole is an experienced international and loyal player for Leicester Tigers.

He is skilful at the scrum and masterful at the breakdown.

Read more: England Six Nations squad

Ten things you should know about Dan Cole

1. Daniel Richard Cole was born on 9 May 1987 in Leicester, England. He stands at 6ft 2in (1.88m) and weighs 19st 5lbs (123kg).

2. He has played for Nottingham, Bedford Blues and Leicester in his senior career. He has made more than 300 appearances for Leicester and won four Premiership titles and the Challenge Cup with the club.

3. Cole made his England debut in 2010 against Wales and has gone onto win three Six Nations titles. He has also competed at three World Cups for the side.

4. He signed a new Leicester contract in January 2023 for an undisclosed amount of time. Head coach Richard Wigglesworth said: “Dan is the lifeblood of Leicester Tigers. He’s the cornerstone of the scrum and cornerstone of the club.”

5. He told the Mail on being recalled into the England squad in 2023 after a hiatus: ‘To have another chance when you never thought you would… You can be more relaxed, try your hardest and see what happens. If it happens, it would be nice.”

6. Cole was selected for the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour and he won three caps. The Lions won the tour 2-1 against Australia.

7. He is a regular contributor to the podcast The Joe Marler Show.

8. Cole is married to his long-time partner Isobel and the couple share twin sons, Ralph and Henry.

9. He told Planet Rugby about trash talk at the breakdown: “I am not one for talking loads anyway because you say something then you get your arse handed to you at the next scrum.”

10. His paternal grandfather, Victor Lane-Cole, flew Lancaster bombers in World War Two.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.