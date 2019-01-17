Looking to improve on their dour 2018 campaign, Eddie Jones has selected his 35-man England squad.

England Six Nations Squad 2019

A year on from a poor 2018 Six Nations campaign, one in which England lost to Scotland, France and Wales back-to-back, Eddie Jones will be looking to improve on their fifth place finish, especially considering the 2019 Rugby World Cup looms quickly on the horizon.

The pressure is undeniably on, and with the injuries to big players like Dylan Hartley, Chris Robshaw, Sam Underhill, Jonathan Joseph and Anthony Watson, the task facing Jones and the Roses is a difficult one. Also they face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin during the first week so talk about getting thrown in at the deep-end.

However, Jones has named a 35-man squad that can compete with anyone as shown by their Autumn performances against South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.

Dan Cole has returned to the squad after his previous appearance came against Ireland in last years competition. Additionally, Mako Vunipola, Ellis Genge, Joe Launchbury, Billy Vunipola, Jack Clifford and Ollie Devoto have all returned from injury.

Jones has named four uncapped players in the squad with Ollie Thorley, Ben Earl, Dan Robson and Jack Singleton all getting call-ups.

Eddie Jones said of the squad; “We are very happy with the squad and have a number of players who have come back from long-term injury. We are looking forward to getting across to Portugal and having a good ten-day preparation for the Ireland game.

“The first thing when we get together as a squad is to get our cohesion back. The players have been playing for their clubs with different styles and different playing philosophies, so it’s about getting them thinking about playing the England way. The second thing is to get our togetherness stronger to work as hard as we can to make sure we are well connected on and off the field so Portugal is an important camp for us.”