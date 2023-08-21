Havili has been named in the 2023 Rugby World Cup squad

David Havili has been selected for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after toiling away to earn his spot in the team. Here are a few things you should know about the versatile back.

Ten things you should know about David Havili

1. David Havili was born on 23 December 1994 in Nelson, New Zealand. He stands at 6ft (1.84m) and weighs 13st 12lbs (88kg).

2. He plays for Tasman and the Crusaders.

3. Havili won his first cap for New Zealand in 2017 against Argentina.

4. He is capable of playing at full-back, centre and fly half.

5. Havili represented the invitational team The Barbarians in 2019.

6. Former All Black and Tasman Makos coach Leon MacDonald said of Havili: “We’re really proud of him and to get a first cap in an All Black jersey is amazing. From where he started as a really shy young boy only three years ago to the leader he is now, he’s worked really hard and come a really long way and he thoroughly deserves it.”

7. Havili’s All Black teammate Will Jordan said of him via Stuff: “I’ve got so much respect for Dave. A couple of things that really stand out, just his all round skill set, ability to blend to whatever the team needs, such a selfless player. The other is around just his off-field stuff, the way he has grown as a leader.

“When I first came into the team it probably wasn’t something that came naturally to him around speaking up. Being a quiet boy from Mot, that was probably a tendency. I think starting with the Tasman captaincy a few years ago, and now building into his role as vice captain with the Crusaders, it’s a real testament to how he’s been able to build his game… he’s got a great ability to connect with younger players and really unite the group.”

8. He enjoys playing golf and fishing.

9. Havili drives a Hyundai.

10. He has a sponsorship deal with Adidas and posts about it on social media.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.