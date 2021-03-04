Facts and figures about the South African-born Northampton Saints second-rower

Who is David Ribbans: Ten things you should know about the England Lock

South Africa-born David Ribbans has become a mainstay in the second row at Northampton Saints alongside England team-mate Courtney Lawes. There’s a lot more to find out about the lock who came to England in just 2017.

Ten things you should know about David Ribbans

1. David Ribbans was born on 29 August 1995 in Somerset West, South Africa. He is eligible to play for England through his grandfather, who moved from Enfield to South Africa many years ago.

2. Ribbans stands at 6ft 7½ inches (202cm) tall and weighs 18st 4lbs (116kg).

3. Ex-England Cricketer, Allan Lamb, nicknamed Ribbans “Ribeye” after helping himself to four servings of steak at a barbeque.

4. While playing for Western Province’s youth sides, he won the U19 Provincial Championship in 2014, quickly followed by the U21 Provincial Championship in 2015.

5. Super Rugby side Stormers included Ribbans in their squad at the start of 2016, although he didn’t make an appearance for the South African side.

6. Managing just seven appearances for Western Province’s senior team across 2015 and 2016, Ribbans moved to Northampton Saints at the beginning of 2017. He was just 21 years old.

7. In his first game for the Saints, in a friendly against Championship side Bedford, Ribbans scored a hat-trick to announce himself to the team.

8. The South African native’s first call up to England’s training squad came in October 2020. One of 12 uncapped players, Ribbans then replaced Saints teammate Courtney Lawes at the 2021 Six Nations after the latter suffered a pectoral injury in training.

9. David Ribbans’ Northampton team-mates voted him the club’s players’ player of the year for 2020, as the East Midlands outfit finished eighth.

10. Ribbans is highly competitive, admitting he isn’t the best of losers. “I’m pretty shocking, to be honest. It’s a weakness of mine. I’m not someone who is too fun to be around after we lose. I’m putting that lightly.

