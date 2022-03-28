This talented prop is also a trained chef and carpenter

Who is Donna Rose: Ten things you should know about the Wales prop

Donna Rose didn’t make her Wales debut until the age of 29 but she has impressed on the Test stage since.

1. Donna Rose was born on 5 June 1991 in Salisbury, England. She stands at 5ft 6in (1.7m) and weighs 15st (95kg).

2. She joined Allianz Premier 15s club Saracens in 2019 having previously played for the Trojans in Hampshire.

3. Rose won her first cap for Wales in 2021, against France in the Six Nations.

4. She qualifies to play for Wales through her Welsh grandfather.

5. Rose was one of 12 players to receive the first-ever Wales Women professional contracts. She said on Twitter she was honoured and that it was “only the beginning” of her rugby journey.

6. She has spoken about her struggles with having Borderline Personality Disorder, telling Talking Rugby Union: “I have struggled to get out of bed or thought to myself, ‘I don’t deserve to be in this squad’ – that is what Borderline Personality Disorder can do to you.

“I want to share my experience of living with Borderline Personality Disorder to help others. If I can be of use to just one or two people and help guide them through what they are experiencing, then I will see that as a success and I am driven to make a difference.”

7. Rose is an ambassador for the mental health charity Brave Mind as well as Rugby Against Cancer.

8. Before playing rugby, Rose worked as a chef but the hours weren’t conducive to her sporting ambitions so she gave up that job to train as a carpenter. She worked in carpentry before being offered the professional rugby contract at the start of 2022.

9. Rose became engaged to her long-term partner Steph in 2022.

10. She scored two tries in ten minutes against Ireland in the 2022 Women’s Six Nations to help earn Wales their first championship victory since 2019.

