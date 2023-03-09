Dorian Aldegheri has waited patiently to get back into the France squad

Dorian Aldegheri increases his skill level season-on-season and is pushing to become a regular starter for France.

He is skilled at the breakdown and at scrum time. Here’s some more about him…

Ten things you should know about Dorian Aldegheri

1. Dorian Aldegheri was born on 4 August 1993 in Toulouse, France. He stands at 5ft 11in (1.8m) and weighs 18st 10lbs (119kg).

2. He plays for his home side, Toulouse.

3. Aldegheri won his first cap for France in 2019 against England.

4. He was called upon in the 2023 Six Nations to play against England after Uini Atonio and Mohamed Haouas were both banned for high tackles.

5. Aldegheri suffers from a condition called apnoea which is where muscles in the throat relax and block the airway. He told the Irish Times: “I am often seen blowing. They (my team-mates) know that I am in apnoea and that I recover because it is still a big effort, I put everything into it for the good of the forwards and the team.”

And he added to the publication: “I analyse my direct opponent. I am looking if he goes a little further inside or outside, if he is high, if he is low, if it puts (on) pressure.”

6. He started his rugby career as a hooker but moved over to a prop in the Toulouse academy.

7. In 2019 he ruptured his ACL and had to have surgery.

8. He likes the Disney movie Toy Story and has posted about it on his Instagram.

9. Aldegheri likes to travel and goes to different countries to watch France if he is not in the team.

10. The prop is close with his family.

