The Scotland star was the top try-scorer in the 2021 Six Nations

Who is Duhan van der Merwe: Ten things you should know about the Scotland winger

Duhan van der Merwe made his Scotland debut in the autumn of 2020 and the winger scored eight tries in his first ten Test matches. Here are a few more facts about the star…

Ten things you should know about Duhan van der Merwe

1. Duhan van der Merwe was born 4 June 1995 in George, South Africa. He qualified to play for Scotland through the three-year residency rule.

2. He stands at 6ft 4in (1.93m) and weighs 16st 10lb (106kg).

3. Duhan van der Merwe joined Edinburgh in 2017 after stints at French club Montpellier and South African team Blue Bulls. In January 2021, it was announced that he had signed for Premiership club Worcester Warriors for the 2021-22 season.

4. After making his debut for Scotland against Georgia in October 2020, the SRU arranged for him to have a video call with his family.

He told Rugby World: “They had their faces painted with the Scottish flag, they had the flag hanging up in the living room, my dad was wearing the Scotland jersey. I was so, so proud.”

Related: Duhan van der Merwe’s rugby journey

5. In the 2021 Six Nations he scored Scotland’s winning try against France in the 85th minute. It was Scotland’s first victory over France in Paris since 1999. The try took his tally in the tournament to five, making him the top try-scorer.

6. Van der Merwe’s brother, Akker, is a South Africa international who won three caps in 2018. He is a hooker who plays for Premiership club Sale Sharks.

7. Van der Merwe was named Guinness Pro14 Players’ Player of the Season for 2019-20. He scored 11 tries in 19 matches and finished top of the stats charts in terms of clean breaks, defenders beaten and metres made.

8. He regularly posts Instagram photos with his long-term girlfriend, Neeks.

9. He played for South Africa’s U20 team. In 2014 he came off of the bench for South Africa in the Junior World Cup final against an England team captained by Maro Itoje. England won the match 21-20 to claim the title.

10. Van der Merwe has said in his spare time that he likes playing the video game Warzone with his friends and he loves playing golf.

Can’t get to the shops? Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet. Subscribe to the print edition for magazine delivery to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.