She was a latecomer to the sport but quickly made an impact

Who is Eimear Considine: Ten things you should know about the Ireland back

Eimear Considine has impressed in both sevens and 15s since taking up rugby aged 23.

1. Eimear Considine was born on 8 May 1991 in Limerick, Ireland. She stands at 5ft 9in (1.75m) and weighs 11st (70kg).

2. She plays for UL Bohemians and Munster.

3. She took up rugby aged 23 when approached to take part in a trial for Ireland Sevens and within three months was playing sevens for the national team in the USA.

She had a sevens contract with the union for a while and said: “Playing sevens while teaching full-time was really challenging but it thought me what hard work is and it has showed me where you can go if you work hard.

“I made sacrifices but I’m glad I put the hard work in and made those choices because the rewards have been worth it.”

4. Considine won her first cap in 15-a-side rugby in 2017 and played in the Rugby World Cup held in Ireland later that year.

“It was like starting all over again,” Considine told Rugby World of the switch to 15s. “They’re completely different games. I’d only played three-and-a-half games (of 15s) before my first Ireland cap in the Six Nations and then I was playing in the World Cup. It’s crazy.”

5. She is comfortable across the back three, whether at wing or full-back, and has also played at outside-centre for Ireland.

6. Considine’s father, Cyril, passed away after suffering a heart attack following a family walk when she was just 14.

7. Outside of rugby, she works as a primary school teacher and a media pundit.

8. Considine graduated from University of Limerick with a degree in PE and Irish.

9. Considine married long-term partner Dean Ryan, a GAA player, in 2021.

10. She was a dual player in Gaelic games, playing camogie and Gaelic Football.

Her sister, Ailish, also played the sports and now plays Aussie Rules with the Adelaide Crows in the AFLW.

