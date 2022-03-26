Get the lowdown on this dangerous runner in the Red Roses set-up

Who is Ellie Kildunne: Ten things you should know about the England full-back

Ellie Kildunne is an elusive runner, with impressive pace and sidestepping skills.

1. Ellie Kildunne was born on 8 September 1999 in Yorkshire, England. She stands at 5ft 9.5in (1.76m) and weighs 10st 10lb (68kg).

2. She joined Allianz Premier 15s club Harlequins ahead of the 2021-22 season having previously played for Wasps and Gloucester-Hartpury.

3. Kildunne won her first England cap as a teenager in 2017 against Canada and marked the occasion by scoring a try.

4. She has represented England in sevens, too, but when the sevens programme was cut during the pandemic she focused on 15s.

5. Kildunne is one of the Red Roses’ professional players contracted by the RFU.

6. She was a part of the Red Roses’ record wins over New Zealand in the 2021 autumn Internationals.

7. Kildunne has said it is important women’s rugby is put on TV more often. She told Sitting in the Cheap Seats: “I think it’s vital that games are on television. We’ve gone from streams and Facebook live, to highlights on Sky, to now being on free to view and it gives an opportunity for everyone to watch the game.

“Little girls, and little boys, can sit down and watch with their families and hopefully we can become role models for them. So, yeah it really is cool that the BBC are putting us out there for everyone to see!”

8. She also played football and rugby league as a child.

9. She says Danielle Waterman took her under her wing when she entered the 15s game. Kildunne told the RPA: “When I went into the 15s set-up Nolli Waterman was a great help. She taught me everything that she knows in the shortest amount of time possible.”

10. Kildunne regularly posts on social media with her long-time partner Cameron.

