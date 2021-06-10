Featuring briefcases and an enormous boot, here are some things about the Saracens star you might not know

Who is Elliot Daly: Ten things you should know about the England back

The utility back with a siege-gun in his shoes, Elliot Daly has been an ever-present in the England team since first breaking into the team in 2016.

Now playing for Saracens after a long stint at Wasps, he has been selected for the British & Irish Lions 2021 tour having also been part of the 2017 squad.

Ten things you should know about Elliot Daly

1. Elliot Daly was born on 8 October 1992 in Croydon. He attended Whitgift School, a local sporting powerhouse.

2. He is nicknamed ‘Briefcase’ because he arrived at his first Wasps training session in his school uniform and carrying the offending item.

3. His long-range kicking skills were honed at school. He used to borrow his coach’s keys to get balls for practice – and sometimes hide them!

4. Wasps first selected Daly when he was still a schoolboy, picking him to face Exeter in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2010. He was the club’s then-second youngest representative.

5. Daly played cricket for Surrey and England U15 as a fast-bowling all-rounder. He eventually stopped to focus on rugby.

6. His international debut came against Ireland in the 2016 Six Nations when he came on at inside-centre for now-clubmate Owen Farrell. England won 21-10 in an eventual Grand Slam campaign.

7. Now known mostly as a full-back who can also play outside-centre, Daly played all three Test matches in New Zealand for the Lions on the left wing.

8. Daly became only the second-ever England player to be sent off at Twickenham when shown a straight red card for tackling Argentina No 8 Leonardo Senatore in the air.

9. He kicked a massive 63m penalty for England in Johannesburg back in 2018.

10. The England squad are reliant on coffee – and Daly is the chief barista alongside Jamie George. The two are close friends, with Daly best man at George’s wedding.

