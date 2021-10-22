The Red Roses centre is one of women’s rugby’s most recognisable faces. By Nick Heath

Who is Emily Scarratt: Ten things you should know about the England star

Emily Scarratt has been a key figure in the England set-up for the past ten years, her vision, game understanding and skill-set making her one of the world’s most complete players.

1. Emily Scarratt was born in Leicester on 8 February 1990.

2. She first tried rugby having gone down to Leicester Forest RFC aged five with her eight-year-old brother Joe. She went on to play for Lichfield Ladies and is now at Loughborough Lightning.

3. Following a club tour to New York with her local basketball club, Hinkley and Bosworth, Scarratt was offered a US basketball scholarship at the age of 16, which she turned down.

4. She first played for England in the Nations Cup 2008 having answered a phone call, from head coach Gary Street, whilst on holiday following her A-levels.

5. Her try-scoring exploits for England began with 12 tries in 12 games. She scored 49 tries in her first 96 caps. She plays centre and full-back for club and country.

6. She grew up on the family beef and arable farm. During lockdown, she fashioned a homemade gym using tractor tyres, hay bales and wooden pallets.

