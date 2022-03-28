This accountant is an ever-present for her country

Who is Emma Wassell: Ten things you should know about the Scotland lock

Emma Wassell is known for her work-rate and lineout skills in Scotland’s second row.

1. Emma Wassell was born on 28 December 1994 in Aberdeen, England. She stands at 5ft 9.5in (1.77m) and weighs 12st 5lb (78.3kg).

2. Wassell joined Allianz Premier 15s club Loughborough Lightning ahead of the 2021-22 season having previously played for Corstorphine Cougars.

3. She won her first Scotland cap in 2014 against Ireland and has gone on to play in more than 50 consecutive Test matches for her country – an incredible run.

Of being an ever-present for Scotland, she told Rugby World: “It’s been pretty special to be involved the whole way through. There’s an element of luck.

“I’ve had injuries but I’ve been managed extremely well; there have been times I’ve been hurting but not hurting enough not to play. I’ve missed a bit of club rugby, but not international.

4. She had to wait until her 20th cap to experience her first win with Scotland, beating Wales in 2017.

5. Wassell was a part of the team that secured qualification for the 2021 Rugby World Cup (taking place in 2022), Scotland women’s first since 2010.

6. She says she is learning a lot from England captain and Loughborough Lightning team-mate Sarah Hunter. She told BBC Sport: “It’s been so good in terms of the forwards stuff with Sarah Hunter.

“I know I’ve played for Scotland, but I still feel like I’m learning so much more all the time.”

7. Outside of rugby, Wassell works as an accountant.

8. She studied finance and accounting at Heriot-Watt University.

Her best holiday came after she finished her studies and went to Bali for three weeks. “It was after uni and before I’d started work, before entering the real world!”

9. During every warm-up, Wassell does a handstand.

10. She likes espresso martinis and enjoys cooking Mexican food.

