Dumortier is versatile as he can play centre and wing

Ethan Dumortier is lethal with ball in hand and has the pace to finish off tries.

His impressive time on the sevens circuit and breakthrough in the Lyon team has seen him become a rising star.

Read more: France Six Nations squad

Ten things you should know about Ethan Dumortier

1. Ethan Dumortier was born on 29 December 2000 in Lyon, France. He stands at 6ft 3in (1,91m) and weighs 14st 9lbs (93kg).

2. He is a versatile back who can play either wing or centre. He will win his first France cap in the Six Nations against Italy in the winger position.

3. Dumortier has represented France at U20 level and in the sevens team. He won the U20 World Rugby Championship with France in 2019.

4. At club level he has exclusively played for his home club of Lyon. He signed for them in 2019 and made his Top 14 debut in 2020 against Stade Français.

5. Dumortier has expressed his desire to play sevens at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

6. He has previously spoken on his frustration on not getting regular game time at Lyon. He told Progress: “This situation is not easy to live with and to understand when you are young, because you only want to play. It’s hard to spend long months training and preparing without ever having the opportunity to show what you can do. There are sometimes moments of doubt, but above all frustration.”

7. Dumortier played basketball as a child and is a fan of the Lakers in the NBA. His father Jimmy is a basketball coach and his mother Elodie used to captain basketball club Asvel.

8. At the time of writing, Dumortier is the top try scorer of the 2022-23 Top 14 season.

9. He regularly posts on social media with partner Zoe.

10. Dumortier likes Disney and has been to Disneyland Paris.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.