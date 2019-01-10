Who has made the cut to get in Jacques Brunel's recently announced French Six Nations squad? We take a look.
France Six Nations Squad 2019
Jacques Brunel has named his 31-man squad for the upcoming 2019 Six Nations championship with five uncapped players coming in.
Romain Ntamack, who was part of France’s U-20 World Cup winning side, has been included along with Dorian Aldegheri, Gregory Alldritt and Thomas Ramos.
Finally, South African born Paul Willemse makes it into the side after recently qualifying through residency grounds. He has played for Top 14 clubs Montpellier and Grenoble for more than three years now which made him eligible.
However, Alivereti Raka, the Fijian born winger who also received his citizenship in November last year fails to make it into the squad due to a hand injury.
Other injured players include Teddy Thomas, Yoann Maestri, Cedric Gomes Sa and Mathieu Babilot.
After securing his first cap in November, Demba Bamba, who was a teammate of Ntamack’s in their World Cup winning side, also makes it into the squad opening their Six Nations account against Wales on February 1st.
Guilhem Guirado remains as captain and finally Camille Lopez, Morgan Parra and Wesley Fofana all return after injury layoffs.
LATEST RUGBY WORLD MAGAZINE SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS
Six Nations Fixtures
Six Nations Fixtures: Plus all the latest news,…
France Six Nations Fixtures 2019
The French have a tough task ahead of…
France Six Nations Squad 2019
Forwards (17): Dorian Aldegheri, Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Demba Bamba, Pierre Bourgarit, Yacouba Camara, Guilhem Guirado (capt), Arthur Iturria, Felix Lambey, Wenceslas Lauret, Bernard Le Roux, Julien Marchand, Louis Picamoles, Jefferson Poirot, Dany Priso, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Paul Willemse
Backs (14): Mathieu Bastareaud, Anthony Belleau, Geoffrey Doumayrou, Antoine Dupont, Gael Fickou, Wesley Fofana, Yoann Huget, Camille Lopez, Maxime Medard, Romain Ntamack, Morgan Parra, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos, Baptiste Serin
Six Nation Squad and Team News
England Six Nations Squad
Wales Six Nations Squad
Scotland Six Nations Squad
Ireland Six Nations Squad
Italy Six Nations Squad
Keep up to date with all the latest from the Six Nations with the Rugby World website and social media channels.