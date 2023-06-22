Ashman burst onto the scene at international youth level

Ewan Ashman made a name for himself at youth international level and he made a mark when he won his first senior cap.

His form is seeing him build more international caps, here are some things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Ewan Ashman

1. Ewan Ashman was born on 3 April 2000 in Toronto, Canada. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.86m) and weighs 17st 11lbs (113kg).

2. Ashman plays for Edinburgh but has previously competed for Glasgow Warriors, Sale and Sandbach.

3. He played for Scotland’s youth teams and won his first senior cap for Scotland in 2021 against Australia. He scored a try on his debut in Scotland’s win over the Wallabies.

4. Ashman qualifies to play for Scotland through his father, who was born in Edinburgh.

5. He was the top try scorer at the 2019 World Rugby under-20 Championship, having seven to his name.

6. Edinburgh coach Mike Blair said of Ashman to The National: “Ewan is a top prospect and a player that Edinburgh Rugby supporters should be hugely excited about. It’s brilliant that the club has secured his signing on a long-term deal. He will be a top player for both Edinburgh and Scotland in the seasons to come.”

7. Ashman could have played for England but said he did not consider it. He told The Scotsman: “It was never even a decision for me,” said Ashman.

“I’m Scottish and I think if the England guys had approached my dad or uncle then there wouldn’t even have been a conversation. They’re as Scottish as they come. It was a real proud day for me and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

8. He highlights the ethos at Edinburgh as the reason he signed for the club.

9. He has a dog named Rocky.

10. Ashman told Rugby Pass of his strengths: “The running is definitely my x-factor, but the set-piece comes first. Hanging out on the edges comes after.”

