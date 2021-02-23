From stonemason to rugby star, find out more about the No 10

Who is Finn Russell: Ten things you should know about the Scotland fly-half

Scotland‘s Finn Russell is a fly-half known for his attacking instincts. This highlights video shows how he can mix his kicks, flicks and tricks to create try-scoring opportunities for himself and his team-mates while below we tell you more about the No 10.

Ten things you should know about Finn Russell

1. Finn Russell was born on 23 September 1992 in Stirling. He stands at 6ft (182cm) tall and weighs 13st 10lb (87kg).

2. He worked for three years as a stonemason after secondary school while playing amateur rugby. Speaking of this period with The Scottish Sun, Russell said: “On rainy days it could be pretty miserable… It could be tough but I enjoyed it.

“I’d be making windowsills, door frames, fire places – even building walls. But compared to playing rugby, it’s night and day. If I ever have a bad day at training, I think back to what it was like working in that cold shed.”

3. In 2013, Russell received the John Macphail Scholarship and spent 15 weeks playing rugby for local clubs in Christchurch, New Zealand. He also received specialist coaching at the Canterbury RFU’s international high performance unit.

4. Russell can juggle – as can most of his family judging by this video…

5. He’s been nicknamed ‘The Muscle’ because he is so skinny.

6. He made his first start for Glasgow Warriors against Newport Gwent Dragons during the 2013-14 season and played an influential role in Glasgow’s Pro12 triumph in 2014-15.

7. Russell’s first call-up for Scotland came for their summer tour of North America in 2014 and he made his Test debut against the USA in Houston. His first international try came against Ireland in the 2015 Six Nations.

8. He made his 50th Test appearance against Georgia in October 2020. That was also his first match for Scotland since the 2019 World Cup after a fallout with coach Gregor Townsend meant he wasn’t involved with the national squad at the start of 2020. Come the 2021 Six Nations, he was back in the fold and helped Scotland beat England at Twickenham for the first time since 1983.

9. Russell replaced All Blacks legend Dan Carter at Top 14 side Racing 92 in 2018.

10. Keith Russell, his father, used to be the director of domestic rugby for the Scottish Rugby Union and he won an unfair dismissal claim against the governing body in 2018.

