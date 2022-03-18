From lockdown hobbies to sporting triumphs, get to know the Toulouse man

Who is Francois Cros: Ten things you should know about the France back-row

Francios Cros is known for his skills at the breakdown and being able to read play well.

Ten things you should know about Francois Cros

1. Francios Cros was born on 25 March 1994 in Toulouse, France. He stands at 6ft 3in (1.9m) and weighs 16st 12lb (107kg).

2. He has been part of the Toulouse set-up since 2015, playing all his senior rugby for the Top 14 club.

3. Cros played for France‘s age-grade teams before winning his first Test cap in 2019 against Scotland.

4. He has said the competition within the French team keeps him performing well. He told AFP: “That’s what is good in this group: nobody is installed, the competition is big and it pulls us all up.”

5. Cros was a part of the French team who claimed a record win over New Zealand in the 2021 autumn Internationals.

6. Cros felt the loss of rugby during the Covid lockdowns, telling Provale: “I missed rugby. So I try to keep my motivation. I picked up weight training equipment at the stadium. I also do cardio and crossfit.

“I also do quite a bit in the driveway of my house. I don’t have a specific programme but I continue to train every day. The preparers also sent us playful videos to break up the routine a bit.”

7. In February 2022, Cros announced that he and his partner Jennifer were expecting a baby.

8. He sustained a broken foot in October 2020, which kept him from playing until January 2021.

9. He was part of the Toulouse squad that won the European Champions Cup and Top 14 double in the 2020-21 season.

10. Cros knows how to sew after taking it up during the Covid lockdowns.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.