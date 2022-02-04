Find out more about the silky runner who has enjoyed plenty of success in his career

Who is Garry Ringrose: Ten things you should know about the Ireland centre

Garry Ringrose has won multiple trophies with Leinster and was part of Ireland’s 2018 Six Nations Grand Slam-winning side. Find out more about the talented centre here…

1. Garry Ringrose was born on 26 January 1995 in Dublin, Ireland. He stands at 6ft 3in (1.91m) and weighs 14st (89kg).

2. He has played his entire senior career for Leinster.

3. Ringrose competed for Ireland‘s age-grade teams and made his senior debut in 2016 against Canada.

4. He was a part of Ireland’s famous wins over New Zealand in 2018 and 2021.

5. Ringrose has said of Ireland’s resurgence after the 2019 Rugby World Cup, when they lost in the quarter-finals: “You have to go through the tougher days as a group to come out the other end, grow, and be better. We did that and we’ve had a few successful days that we’ve grown from as a result.”

6. Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said Ringrose and Johnny Sexton were “unlucky” not to get a call-up to the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

He said: “It was great for the guys to get selected… There is a couple of other guys who are clearly a little bit unlucky as well.”

7. Ringrose has spoken about his relationship with long-term partner Ellen Beirne. He told Independent.ie: “I am incredibly lucky to have her in my corner in the not-so-great times.

“It’s even better having them (her and his family) on the great days because they have been through it all on that same journey with you. Thankfully I have her with me, she is a huge support.”

8. He is an ambassador for Laura Lynn Hospice, which provides support to children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

9. He is studying a business and law degree at University College Dublin.

10. Ringrose is a fan of tennis and has called Roger Federer the GOAT.

