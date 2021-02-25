The Leicester Tiger is set to win his first cap for England against Wales this weekend

Who is George Martin: Find out more about England’s new back-row

Leicester Tigers back-row George Martin is set to make his England debut this weekend as he has been named as a replacement for their Six Nations match against Wales.

Martin was origianlly named in Eddie Jones’s ‘shadow squad’ for the championship and was called up to the senior set-up after Wasps’ Jack Willis suffered a serious knee injury against Italy in the second round.

Martin is also familiar with long lay-offs having suffered a serious knee injury himself against London Irish in August 2020 – just a few days after making his Premiership debut against Bath – that took him out of the game for the rest of the year. He has since fully recovered and returned to the pitch for Leicester in January.

Six things you should know about George Martin

1. George Martin was born on 18 June 2001 in Nottingham. He stands at 6ft 6in (1.98m) and weighs 118kg (18st 8lb).

2. Martin had made seven senior appearances and scored one try for Leicester Tigers before being named in England’s match-day 23 to play Wales. His first score for his club came in their match against Harlequins in February 2021.

3. England head coach Eddie Jones has praised the 19-year-old’s work ethic and has suggested he could move to the second row in the future, saying: “With time he may be able to play lock as well.”

Jones added: “George is very much an old fashioned six – good defensive ability, carries the ball hard and is also a lineout option.

“He’s got a big body on him and we’re so lucky he’s been well-coached at Leicester by Steve Borthwick, so he comes in with a really good work ethic. If he keeps working hard he’s going to be a good player.”

4. He is an avid supporter of Leicester City and played more football than rugby when he was younger after first picking up an oval ball aged nine at Fairfield Preparatory School in Loughborough.

5. He has represented England at U18 level and captained the team during the 2018-19 season.

6. Martin’s brother, Felix, has played rugby for Loughborough Grammar School and Loughborough RFC.

