Who is Grant Gilchrist: Ten things you should know about the Scotland lock

Grant Gilchrist has been a stalwart for Edinburgh throughout his senior career and that form has seen him reach the half-century milestone of caps with Scotland too.

1. Grant Gilchrist was born on 9 August 1990 in Stirling, Scotland. He stands at 6ft 7in (2m) and weighs 18st 8lb (118kg).

2. He has played his senior rugby exclusively for Edinburgh.

3. Gilchrist played for Scotland’s age-grade teams and made his senior debut in 2013 against France.

His selection against Wales in the 2022 Six Nations would see him win his 50th cap.

4. He scored his first Test try against Canada in 2014.

5. During the 2021 Six Nations he opened up about what being away from family was like and he told Talking Rugby Union: “The boys have really got together and we are loving each other’s company.

“We all miss our families and we want to go home. I’ve got a young son that I am missing, but while we are in camp, it is like we are there with 30 of our best mates.”

6. Gilchrist has spoken on Scotland’s improved form in recent years. He said: “As much as we strive for the perfect performance, this team has learnt how to win without it being as pretty as it once was. That is the biggest thing between 2018 and now.

“We want to have that perfect ten-out-of-ten performance but we can be below that and still win Test matches because of the way we manage the game and how well we do the other sides of the game.”

7. He was named captain of Edinburgh in 2016 and has wracked up more than 100 appearances for the club.

8. In 2018 his Instagram account was hacked and he had to create a new one.

9. He and wife Chloe share two sons together.

10. Gilchrist has a Dachshund called Winston.

