Who is Guy Porter: Ten things you should know about the England centre

Known for his powerful running lines and defensive solidity, Guy Porter was called into the England squad having been a key figure in Leicester Tigers’ 2022 Premiership triumph.

1. Guy Porter was born on 23 January 1997 in Kensington, London.

He moved with his family to Australia aged seven, having started playing rugby at Rosslyn Park.

2. A versatile back, he can play at centre, wing and full-back.

3. While studying for a law degree, he won back-to-back Shute Shield titles with Sydney University in 2018 and 2019, captaining the side in the latter year.

One of his team-mates was Harry Potter, who he would later play alongside at Leicester Tigers.

4. He has also represented NSW Waratahs U20 as well as Sydney Stars and Sydney Rays in Australia’s National Rugby Championship.

5. In late 2019, he joined the Brumbies ahead of the 202 Super Rugby season, which was later suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

6. He joined Leicester in July 2020, with then director of rugby Geordan Murphy saying: “Guy has been making waves in Australian rugby since his schoolboy days.

“He adds versatile depth to our back-line and is a player who builds his game on hard work, which is what we are about here in Leicester.”

He made his Premiership debut at inside-centre the following month against Bath.

7. In April 2022, Porter was sent off when playing for Leicester against Clermont Auvergne in the European Champions Cup.

The incident happened midway through the second half when he clashed heads with Fritz Lee after rushing out of the defensive line and he was later banned for three weeks.

8. He was part of Leicester’s 2022 Premiership-winning side. He played in 21 league games during the season, including the final win over Saracens, and scored five tries.

9. He subsequently received his first England call-up, for their three-Test tour of Australia in July 2022.

10. He was named amongst the replacements for the first Test in Perth, which England lost 30-28, but did not come onto the field.

However, the following week he was picked to win his first cap when named in the starting team at outside-centre for the second Test in Brisbane.

