Who is Harry Randall: Ten things you should know about the England scrum-half

Harry Randall is a livewire scrum-half known for his sniping breaks and the tempo he brings to his teams’ play.

1. Harry Randall was born on 18 December 1997 in Slough, England. He stands at 5ft 8in (1.73m) and weighs 11st 6lb (74kg).

2. He joined Bristol Bears in 2018 having previously played for Hartpury (2016-18).

3. Randall played for England‘s age-grade teams and won his first Test cap in July 2021 against the USA, scoring a try on his debut.

He was given his first Six Nations start in 2022 against Italy.

4. He says he is targeting a spot in the 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. He told the i Paper: “My sole focus is Bristol, and our biggest goal is to win the Premiership. It is the ultimate goal to play in the (2023) World Cup, but I take it day by day, and who knows what could happen.”

5. In Bristol’s 2019-20 Challenge Cup final victory, Randall scored the fastest try in European rugby by dotting down 15 seconds into the match against Toulon.

6. Bristol’s director of rugby Pat Lam says Randall is “an inspiration”, telling RugbyPass: “He is an inspiration to so many people being the lightest professional rugby player. He is only 74, 75 kilos, but that size doesn’t matter.

“It’s about the size of the heart but that is channelled into technique. He can tackle because he knows how to tackle. That is one side of it, the heart takes it to another level.”

7. His older brother, Jake, became the Scarlets youngest-ever player in 2011.

8. Randall is a huge fan of golf and has attended the Open.

9. He looks up to Ben Youngs, Aaron Smith and Carlin Isles.

10. Randall supports Premier League club Manchester United.

