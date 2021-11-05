The Saracens player made her debut for the Red Roses against New Zealand in October 2021

Who is Holly Aitchison: Ten things you should know about the England back

Holly Aitchison won her first Test cap for England in October 2021 after impressing Simon Middleton with her Saracens form.

She has starred in both the sevens and 15s formats of the game. Here are some other facts you should know about her…

Ten things you should know about Holly Aitchison

1. Holly Aitchison was born on 21 February 1997 in Southport, England. She stands at 5ft 9in (1.75m) and weighs 10st 9lb (69kg).

2. Aitchison was part of the Team GB sevens squad that competed at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, when the team came fourth.

She won her first sevens cap in 2017 and has played in the World Series for England.

3. She signed for Saracens when the RFU withdrew sevens funding in 2020. She re-signed for the two-time Premier 15s champions in August 2021.

4. She won her first senior Red Roses cap against New Zealand in the 2021 autumn internationals.

She started at outside-centre in place of the injured Emily Scarratt and scored a try in the match.

5. Aitchison was vice-captain for the England U18 sevens team and during her tenure the team were crowned European champions twice.

6. Her father, Ian, is a a former England U20 and Saxons player and rugby coach.

7. Aitchison attended St Peter’s Primary and Range High schools. One of her teachers was former England international Gill Burns.

8. She has advocated for equal pay, telling Give Me Sport: “From my standpoint, I believe in equality and no company, industry or sport should be able to discriminate based on gender or anything otherwise.”

9. Aitchison is an ambassador for BRIT (British Inspiration Trust), an organisation that supports the mental health of young people.

10. She has the versatility to play various positions in the back-line and her Saracens coach Alex Austerberry says: “Holly is a very talented and gifted player whose creativity can unlock the toughest of defences.”

