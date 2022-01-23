From the apprenticeship he did before becoming a pro player to why he switched regions

Who is Jac Morgan: Ten things you should know about the Ospreys back-row

Jac Morgan has become one of the most talked about players in Welsh rugby, his turnover skills a particular standout. Find out more about the back-rower here…

Ten things you should know about Jac Morgan

1. Jac Morgan was born on 21 January 2000 in Carmarthen, Wales. He stands at 5ft 11in (1.8m) and weighs 16st 1lb (102kg).

2. He first played rugby at local club Cwmtwrch and says: “My whole family was involved in rugby; my father and uncles, grandfather… They all played.”

3. After playing for Scarlets from 2019 to 2021, he joined Ospreys in the summer of 2021.

He says part of the reason he signed for Ospreys was to learn from Wales internationals. He said upon arriving at the region: “It’s brilliant to have the chance to learn from boys like Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Dan Lydiate. I can only develop my game working with players like that.”

4. He has captained Wales U20 and received his call-up to the senior side for the 2022 Six Nations.

5. Morgan did a mechanical engineering apprenticeship before becoming a professional rugby player.

6. Morgan is capable of playing at flanker and No 8.

7. Richie McCaw was his childhood hero, Morgan saying: “When I was growing up he was the best openside, playing in an All Blacks team that won everything more or less.”

8. Former Scarlets forwards coach Ioan Cunningham was blown away by Morgan. He told WalesOnline: “You could see it in training. Morgan was picking things up quickly, understanding his running lines and those cheat lines.

“He knew how to manipulate an opponent that was falling to the floor and how he could win the race to get over the ball first.”

9. He helped deliver care packages during the pandemic through the Scarlets Community Foundation.

10. Wayne Pivac explained why Morgan was given his chance at the 2022 Six Nations, saying: “Jac comes in a position where we have a lot of competition. We discussed Jac in the autumn series when he was left out of the squad. We put money behind Taine Basham.

“Jac gets an opportunity. We know he’s very good over the ball and we’ll look to add to his game and see if we can develop him further.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.