The multi-talented Scot is looking to tackle climate change

Who is Jamie Farndale: Ten things you should know about the Scotland sevens player

Jamie Farndale is an active presence on and off the field.

The Scot, who plays at prop or wing for his nation’s sevens side, is a talented musician and sustainability advocate.

Ten things you should know about Jamie Farndale

1. James Martin Richard Farndale was born on 21 February 1994 in Winchester. He was educated at Edinburgh Academy and played for Edinburgh Rugby at U16 level.

2. A versatile athlete, he represented Scotland in pentathlon during his youth.

3. He was top try-scorer at the 2012 IRB Junior World Championship with six scores, though Scotland could only finish ninth.

4. A gifted musician who can play the bagpipes, Farndale was part of the winning team in the BBC School Choir of the Year competition for 2011.

5. He debuted for the Scotland sevens team at the 2015 London Sevens and scored a try in his first match against Kenya.

6. Farndale scored two tries as his country came back from 21-0 down to beat New Zealand 24-21 at the 2017 London Sevens. It was the first time Scotland had beaten the fabled rugby nation.

7. He represented Scotland at both the Commonwealth Games and Sevens World Cup in 2018, scoring a combined nine tries. He completed a fine year by being appointed co-captain of Scotland sevens.

8. Farndale has had two separate stints with the Edinburgh XVs side and featured for the club in the Pro14.

9. Farndale was announced as Scottish Rugby’s Sustainability Ambassador in June 2022. His role involves helping the organisation reduce carbon emissions and aid World Rugby’s push for net-zero by 2040. He will also study a Master’s course on sustainability at Cambridge University.

10. The eco-friendly role continued his record of keeping busy off the field. He holds a BA degree in Business Management and became Director of Rugby Players Scotland in January 2020.

