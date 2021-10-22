The speedster stars for Harlequins and the Red Roses. Nick Heath reports

Who is Jess Breach: Ten things you should know about the England wing

Eleven tries in her first two Tests demonstrate how dangerous Jess Breach is out wide. A former spring hurdler, she now puts that speed to good use on the rugby pitch.

Ten things you should know about Jess Breach

1. Jess Breach was born in Chichester, West Sussex, on 4 November 1997.

2. Initially a Red Roses fan, Breach was a supporter at the Rugby World Cups in England in 2010, France in 2014 and Ireland in 2017 with her family.

3. She could have pursued a career in athletics having competed in the hurdles at the English Schools Athletics Championships.

4. She was nicknamed the ‘Jess Express’ at Chichester RFC where her rugby journey began with dad John and brother Ryan. She moved to Pulborough Rugby Club aged 14.

5. Hit for six! She made her England debut aged 20 against Canada in November 2017, scoring a try with her first touch of the ball – the first of six in a 79-5 victory.

6. She scored two tries in the 2021 Allianz Premier 15s semi-final to secure Harlequins’ place in the final, but left the field injured after making a try-saving tackle. She watched the final on crutches as Quins became league champions for the first time.

7. Her boyfriend is Archie White, who plays for the Harlequins men’s side.

8. Breach won a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, competing for England Sevens.

9. She scored 25 tries in her first 22 appearances for the Red Roses, becoming top try-scorer in the 2019 Women’s Six Nations.

10. If you’re looking to treat Breach to a meal out, you would make her very happy with a trip to Wagamamas, perhaps followed by a pornstar martini.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.