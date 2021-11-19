From the name of his dog to his stint in New Zealand

Who is Joe Marchant: Ten things you should know about the Harlequins wing

Joe Marchant made his England debut against Wales in 2019 and was part of Harlequins’ title-winning side in 2021. Here are more facts and figures about him…

Ten things you should know about Joe Marchant

1. Joe Marchant was born on 16 July 1996 in Winchester, England. He stands at 6ft (1.83m) and weighs 14st (89kg).

2. Marchant has only played in the Gallagher Premiership for Harlequins but had a brief spell at New Zealand club Blues in 2020.

3. He played for England U18 and U20 and made his senior debut in 2019 against Wales.

4. He says his stint at the Blues has benefitted his rugby, telling Sky Sports: “I feel like I made the most of the situation. I learnt loads, I tried to ask as many questions, I tried to do extra things if I could.”

5. Marchant is a black belt in karate and he also swam and competed in athletics as a child.

Has Joe Marchant played in different positions?

6. Marchant can play either centre or wing but he played in other positions in his younger days, telling Rugby World: “From the age of 16 I was ten or 15 but covered 12. In my first A League game for Quins they put me on at 13.”

7. During his time at the Blues his team-mates nicknamed him ‘Guv’ because of his British accent.

8. In the 2020-21 season he reached his 100th appearance for Harlequins and he told The Standard: “This milestone is a really special moment, but it’s actually just an incentive to push on, keep learning, getting better.”

9. Marchant has a dog called Otis.

10. He is best friends with his former Harlequins team-mate and Scotland player James Lang.

