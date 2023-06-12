Who is Joe Marler: Ten things you should know about the England prop

Marler has already represented England at two World Cups

Joe Marler is skilled at the breakdown and is good at scrum time.

He is a seasoned international with a wealth of experience. He will hope to bring that to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Joe Marler

1. Joe Marler was born on 7 July 1990 in Eastbourne, England. He stands at 6ft (1.83m) and weighs 18st 13lbs (120kg)

2. He has played for Harlequins for most of his senior career, making his debut in 2009, but he spent some time on loan to Esher and Worthing. Marler has won two Premiership titles with Harlequins.

3. Marler won his first England cap in 2012 against South Africa. He has won three Six Nations titles and represented England at two World Cups.

4. He was selected for the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand.

5. Marler has played for the invitational team The Barbarians.

6. He hosts a podcast called the Joe Marler Show.

7. Marler has been involved in some controversies. He was fined £20,000 for calling Wales player Samson Lee a gypsy in 2016, he received a ten week match ban for grabbing Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones’ genitals in 2020 and he was handed a six week ban in 2022 for insulting Bristol’s Jake Heenan.

8. He is married to wife Daisy and the couple have three children together.

9. Marler has spoken openly about his mental health and has encouraged people to talk to someone if they are having their own struggles.

10. His nickname is Croissant because his club teammates think he has a nose “that looks like a French pastry”.

