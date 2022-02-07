The centre has been a feature in French rugby for more than a decade, Kit Shepard reveals

Jonathan Danty is a constant attacking threat in the France and La Rochelle midfields.

The centre matches his strong frame with quick feet and intelligent passing.

Ten things you should know about Jonathan Danty

1. Jonathan Danty was born on 7 October 1992 in Paris. He is 5ft 11in (1.8m) and weighs 17st 5lb (110kg).

2. He joined Stade Francais in 2008 after playing for ASPTT Paris Ile-de-France and Paris Université Club during his childhood.

3. His first senior game for Stade came in 2011 and he made 13 appearances in his debut season, scoring one try against Montpellier.

4. Danty is a basketball fan and has taken to Instagram to show off his collection of NBA jerseys.

5. Danty played a starring role in Stade’s Top 14 title-winning campaign in 2015. He was a constant starter throughout the play-offs and was Midi Olympique’s Centre of the Season.

6. He made his international debut in February 2016 against Italy, beating Mathieu Bastareaud to the No 12 shirt.

7. After earning four caps in 2016, Danty had to wait more than four years before playing for France again. He returned in November 2020 in the Autumn Nations Cup against Italy and marked the occasion with his first Test try.

8. Danty has spoken candidly about personal struggles that stunted his development after an excellent youth career.

“It is true that I was slowed by physical problems,” he admitted in 2016. “I found myself quite young and alone in an apartment. So I had to turn a corner.”

9. The imposing centre displayed deft handling on France’s 2021 tour of Australia, assisting Gabin Villiere for two tries in the first Test. Though les Bleus lost that match, Danty impressed again as they levelled the series a week later.

10. With Stade cutting funds to stay within the salary cap, Danty left for La Rochelle in July 2021. He debuted for his new club the following September in the Top 14 against Biarritz.

A proud Parisian, Danty said he would have preferred to stay after his departure from Stade was confirmed.

