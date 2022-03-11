From the Test centurion's nickname to the horse he part-owns

Ten things you should know about Jonathan Davies

1. Jonathan Davies was born on 5 April 1988 in Solihull, England. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.85m) and weighs 16st 5lb (104kg).

2. Davies re-joined Scarlets in 2016 after a two-year spell at Clermont Auvergne in France.

3. He played for Wales’ age-grade teams before winning his first cap for the senior side in 2009 against Canada.

4. Davies was selected as part of the 2013 and 2017 British & Irish Lions squads and won six caps for the touring team. He was also voted Man of the Series by his team-mates after the drawn series with New Zealand in 2017.

5. He reached 100 Test caps (94 for Wales and six for the Lions) in Wales’ 2022 Six Nations match against Scotland.

6. He married his long-term partner Louise in 2021.

7. His nickname is ‘Fox’ because his parents ran The Fox and Hounds pub in Bancyfelin.

8. Davies’s brother James is also a rugby player and plays for Scarlets.

9. Davies missed having crowds at matches during the Covid restrictions. He told Wales Online: “On a personal note, I’ve struggled massively with not having crowds.

“It’s one of the best things about being a professional rugby player, getting the bus into the ground, seeing the fans and when you come out to sing the anthem seeing all those red jerseys.

“When you’ve played a number of regional games and Test matches, there are certain things that spark you.”

10. He is part-owner of the horse Potters Corner, which won the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter on the same day that he helped Wales to secure a Grand Slam in 2019.

