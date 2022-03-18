From tackle records to milestone matches

Who is Jonny Gray: Ten things you should know about the Scotland lock

Work-rate, tackle count… These are the words that come to mind when talking about Jonny Gray. Here is more information about him…

1. Jonny Gray was born on 14 March 1994 in Rutherglen, Scotland. He stands at 6ft 6.5in (1.99m) and weighs 19st 1lb (121kg).

2. He joined Gallagher Premiership club Exeter Chiefs in 2020 and has previously played for Glasgow Warriors.

3. Gray played for Scotland‘s age-grade teams before winning his first senior cap against South Africa in 2013.

He won hos 50th cap against Wales in 2019.

4. He captained Glasgow Warriors for two seasons and remained in the leadership group at the club before moving to the Chiefs.

5. In 2014 he won the Sir Willie Purves Quaich, which is given to the best young male player in Scotland.

6. He is the younger brother of Scotland and British & Irish Lions second-row Richie Gray.

7. Gray scored his first hat-trick in a European Champions Cup match for Exeter in December 2021 against Montpellier. He won Man of the Match for his performance and said afterwards: “I don’t know how that has happened.”

8. He has urged people to donate to former Scotland player Doddie Weir’s motor neurone disease foundation, My Name’5 Doddie.

9. In 2019, he famously made 170 tackles without missing a single one. He also had the best tackle success rate (99%) of any player to make more than 100 tackles in the Pro14 (and its various other guises) in the 2010s, according to Opta.

10. He revelled beating England in the 2022 Six Nations in front of a home crowd. He told Lanarkshire Live Sport: “It (Murrayfield) was surreal; a lot of players speak about that moment when the bus comes in, you get off, and you just hear this noise – and it doesn’t matter if you’ve got headphones in or not.

“It’s unbelievable, and it’s such a mixture of emotions. Just how proud, and knowing that it means so much to a lot of people.”