From when he made his Test debut to his Rugby World Cup record

Who is Josh Adams: Ten things you should know about the Wales wing

Josh Adams made his debut for Wales in 2018 against Scotland and has been a regular in the side ever since – all of his first 30 Tests were as a starter. Find out more about the winger…

Ten things you should know about Josh Adams

1. Josh Adams was born on 21 April 1995 in Swansea. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.85m) and weighs 14st 11lb (94kg).

2. Adams’s senior career has seen him play for Llanelli, Scarlets, Worcester Warriors, Cinderford (loan 2015-16) and Cardiff Blues, the region he joined in 2019.

He also told Rugby World in 2015 about how he got into the sport: “I started at Hendy when I was about six. I played rugby and football until I moved into youth rugby, then the games were on Saturday so I had to choose.”

Has Josh Adams always played on the wing?

3. Adams started his rugby career as an openside flanker until he was 12. Coaches then switched him to wing or full-back and he now plays the majority of his rugby on the wing.

4. Adams has represented Wales at U16, U18 and U20 level. He told Rugby World that former U20 coach Byron Hayward has had a big influence on him and his game.

5. He helped Wales win a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2019 and was part of the team that came fourth at the World Cup in Japan that same year.

>> SPECIAL OFFER: Subscribe to Rugby World magazine and get three issues for just £5. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Adams was the top try-scorer at RWC 2019 with seven. That tally included a hat-trick against Fiji in the pool stages.

6. Adams was suspended for the first two games of the 2021 Six Nations after breaching Covid-19 protocols. He returned to the squad for their match against England and he scored a try in the Welsh victory.

7. Adams’s grandfather is Irish and growing up he idolised Ireland international Tommy Bowe.

8. In December 2020 Adams announced he was having a baby with partner and primary school teacher Georgia Davies.

9. He has recorded a time of 4.88 seconds to run 40 metres.

10. He supports Premier League football team Liverpool and he regularly posts about the club on social media.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.