Who is Josh Navidi: Ten things you should know about the Wales back-row

Josh Navidi made his Wales debut against Japan in 2013, but had to wait another four years to win a second cap. Here are more facts about the man who can play across the back row…

1. Josh Navidi was born on 30 December 1990 in Bridgend. He is 6ft 1in tall and weighs 16st 7lb.

2. Navidi’s mother, Euros, is Welsh and his father, Hedy, hails from Iran, moving to Wales when he was 18.

His father was a skilled wrestler and would wrestle with Navidi as a child.

3. Navidi has been involved in three Six Nations triumphs with Wales. He was first called into the national squad for the 2013 championship and even though he didn’t play a match he received a medal.

He then started every game of the 2019 Grand Slam campaign and featured in four of the five games in 2021, scoring his first Test try against France.

4. Aged 16, Navidi travelled to New Zealand to spend two years at St Bede’s College in Christchurch, New Zealand. He played rugby for the school and excelled at the sport.

He was offered a place in the Canterbury Academy but returned to the UK to join the Cardiff Blues set-up.

5. The family have a gym in Bridgend, Physique Health and Fitness Centre, which his father has run since 1995.

6. Navidi is also a qualified fitness instructor and has done personal training work.

7. He was called up to the British & Irish Lions 2021 squad after Justin Tipuric suffered a shoulder injury in the match against Japan.

8. Navidi is a keen fan of motorsports and likes to DJ in his spare time.

He is also part of Cute Club, an asset-sourcing company that helps athletes source cars, motorbikes and watches.

9. Navidi made his Cardiff Blues debut against Leinster in 2009 and has gone on to make more than 175 appearances for the region.

10. He was part of the Wales squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

