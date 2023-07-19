Arendse has become one of the first names on South Africa's team sheet

Kurt-Lee Arendse made a name for himself on the sevens stage before turning his attention to the 15s game.

He has impeccable speed, game management and try-scoring abilities. Here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Kurt-Lee Arendse

1. Kurt-Lee Arendse was born on 17 June 1996. He stands at 5ft 9.5in (1.76m) and weighs 11st 10lbs (76kg).

2. He plays for the Vodacom Bulls and the Blue Bulls.

3. Arendse represented South Africa on the sevens stage from 2019 to 2021.

4. He made his 15s debut for the Springboks in 2022 against Wales, a game South Africa lost 13-12.

5. Arendse’s game is versatile as he can play on the wing and at full-back. South Africa usually pick him on the wing.

6. His try against England in the 2022 Autumn internationals went viral.

7. Arendse scored seven tries in seven Test matches in 2022.

8. He says he has been called small a lot in the game of rugby and told Rugby Pass: “I don’t listen to negative comments. I just focus on what I want to achieve.

“We small players like to be underestimated, but at the same we like to prove people wrong. Whenever we get the opportunity, we look to do that.

“Obviously guys are bigger, but they move really slow! They have their weaknesses, so you look to capitalise on those.”

9. South Africa’s head coach Jacques Nienaber has compared Arendse to winger Cheslin Kolbe. He said: “There are a lot of similarities if you look at his game and Cheslin’s,” said Nienaber. “So, I think we get a like-for-like player there.”

10. He was named Most Valuable Player at the 2018 Varsity Cup Sevens tournament.

