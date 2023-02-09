Who is Kyle Steyn: Ten things you should know about the Scotland winger

Steyn is a versatile back who can play wing and centre

Kyle Steyn is becoming a starter for Scotland and it comes from his skill at Glasgow Warriors.

The player was named club captain in 2022.

Ten things you should know about Kyle Steyn

1. Kyle Steyn was born on 29 January 1994. He stands at 6ft 1.5in (1.87m) and weighs 16st 1lb (102kg).

2. Steyn plays for Glasgow Warriors but has previously competed for Griquas.

3. He qualifies to play for Scotland through his mother who is from Glasgow.

4. Steyn won his first cap for Scotland in 2020 against France. He has also represented Scotland in the sevens game.

5. He is a versatile back and can play at both centre and wing.

6. Steyn has spoken on his excitement of playing South African teams in the 2022-23 season. He told The National: “I was at Stellenbosch uni and that’s where we’re staying, in the uni town, so I can’t wait to go back to my old stomping ground.

“At the Stormers, there’s the number nine, Paul de Wet, who I was at uni with. The Bulls have a fly-half, Chris Smith, who is one of my best mates. I’ve played against most of the guys, even if Oli Kebble will probably know a lot more of them.”

7. Steyn has spoken highly of his life in Scotland. He told SuperSport: “I always tell people the people in Scotland are like the people back home. Down to earth, very welcoming and always open for a chat so that has made things pretty easy.”

8. He married his long-time partner Alice in 2022.

9. Steyn likes to play golf.

10. He had high praise for Scotland scrum-half Ali Price when the number nine reached his 50th cap. “Ali’s unbelievable,” he told the Alloa Advertiser. “It was great to see, especially on his 50th cap. He’s someone who wears his heart on his sleeve.

“We all know how much playing for Scotland means to him. It was great to see him at his best – attacking, running the ball, making line-breaks and creating tries.”

