Who is Lalakai Foketi: Ten things you should know about Australia centre

Foketi is heading to the 2023 World Cup

Lalakai Foketi is becoming a regular feature of Australia’s matchday 23.

He is known for his fast pace and ability to get over the gain line, here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Lalakai Foketi

1. Lalakai Foketi was born on 22 December 1994 in Hamilton, New Zealand. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.86m) and weighs 15st 13lbs (101kg)

2. He plays for Manly and the Waratahs but has previously competed for the likes of the Rebels and Bayonne.

3. Foketi won his first Australia cap in 2021 against Wales.

4. He signed a new contract that runs until 2025 with Rigby Australia and the Waratahs in 2023. He said: “I’m super stoked to stay here at the Waratahs for the next two years. Sydney is home for me and my family and there’s nowhere else we would rather be.

“I feel the group we have here at the moment is yet to reach its full potential and I look forward to working hard with my teammates and the coaching staff to make that happen.

“I’ve had a small taste of Test Rugby over the past two years which has really lit a fire inside me to earn more opportunities at that level and I know I’ll need to continue to work hard to make that happen.”

5. Foketi was named in the 2023 Rugby World Cup squad by coach Eddie Jones.

6. Australia took some criticism ahead of the 2023 tournament after they lost Jones’ first four matches in charge. Foketi told Rugby Pass: “It’s the biggest stage for the boys here and we didn’t come here just to take part.

“I’m sure that’s every team and they’re gunning for that title so it’s no different for us.”

7. In May 2023 he went viral for scoring an impressive try in Waratahs’ 32-24 victory over the Reds.

8. He and long term partner Mason have two children together.

9. Foketi likes to play golf.

10. Waratah coach Darren Coleman said of him: “He is an ultimate all-rounder. He can ball play, he can carry and he’s really strong defensively.He’s now at a point where he’s one of the most dangerous strike centres in the league.”

