Who is Lana Skeldon? Ten things you should know about the Scotland hooker

Front-rower Lana Skeldon is know for her ball-carrying skills and ability to get over the gain-line.

1. Lana Skeldon was born on 18 October 1993 in Melrose, Scotland. She stands at 5ft 3.5in (1.61m) and weighs 12st 8lb (80kg).

2. She plays for Allianz Premier 15s club Worcester Warriors but has previously competed for DMP Durham Sharks and Watsonians.

3. Skeldon won her first Scotland cap in 2011 against the Netherlands.

4. She was a part of the squad that defeated Ireland in the European Rugby World Cup qualifiers, which meant they moved through to the final qualification tournament.

5. Worcester’s director of rugby Jo Yapp said upon signing Skeldon: “Lana is a very talented and experienced player who brings great physicality to the team. We are really pleased that she has decided to join the Warriors family.”

6. When asked what advice she would give someone interested in rugby, Skeldon said: “Rugby is meant for everyone. If you aren’t sure just go along to your local club and I am sure they will take you right into their little family and make you feel so welcome!

“It is also fun, so no matter how far you go whether it is club or country, always enjoy it because it should always be something you look forward to.”

7. Both her parents played rugby. Her mother, Ann, played for Hawick and her father, Michael, played for Hawick Harlequins.

8. She cooks as a way to relax and has a dedicated Instagram page to show her meals.

9. Skeldon has studied sport fitness and coaching at Open University.

10. As a child she played hockey, football and rugby.

