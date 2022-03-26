The front-rower is known for being a prolific try-scorer

Who is Lark Davies: Ten things you should know about the England hooker

From a background in swimming to her try-scoring feats at the back of the driving maul, get the lowdown on Lark Davies.

1. Lark Davies was born on 3 March 1995 in Ludlow, England. She stands at 5ft 5in (1.64m) and weighs 13st 5lb (85kg).

2. She joined Allianz Premier 15s club Loughborough Lightning in 2020 and she previously competed for Worcester Warriors.

3. Davies competed for England’s age-grade teams before winning her first senior cap in 2015 against the USA.

4. She was first offered a professional contract by the RFU in 2019.

5. Davies swam as a child but knew she couldn’t dedicate herself to both sports, telling the Shropshire Star: “I knew I aspired to play rugby. Swimming up and down was boring. At quite a young age I decided that I wanted to succeed and that I couldn’t do both.

“My sister Fern was a swimmer and my older sister was a lawyer, they were really driven to help me. My dad played rugby but I don’t think he ever thought his daughter would become a rugby player!”

6. Watching rugby on TV inspired her to take the sport up at the age of ten.

7. Davies was a part of the England team who dealt New Zealand two record defeats in the 2021 autumn Internationals.

8. She studied primary education at the University of Worcester.

9. Davies was top try-scorer in the 2020-21 Premier 15s. The Loughborough Lightning driving maul proved a powerful force and she touched down an incredible 19 times from hooker.

10. She was a part of the Lightning squad who played at Franklin’s Gardens for the first time in 2022. Loughborough and Northampton have linked up to promote the women’s side.

Davies told Northants Live: “As Lightning players, it’s important for us to show what the women’s game is all about and the link-up with Saints is crucial.

“It’s key not just in terms of driving us as a Premiership team but also driving women’s and girls’ rugby in the area. I’m excited to see where it will take us as a club.”

