Who is Laure Sansus: Ten things you should know about the France scrum-half

Laure Sansus is known for her ability to add tempo to her team’s performance from half-back, with sniping breaks a hallmark of her game.

1. Laure Sansus was born on 21 June 1994 in Toutens, France and she stands at 5ft 2in (1.57m).

2. She started playing rugby at the Labastide-Beauvoir club and now plays for Toulouse.

3. Sansus made her France debut in 2016 against Italy and she won the Women’s Six Nations the same year.

4. While she made four appearances during the 2016 championship, Sansus had to wait four years to play her fifth Six Nations match as injuries disrupted her progress.

5. In 2020, she scored a brace against Wales in a match France won 50-0.

6. She was nominated for World Rugby’s Player of the Year award in 2021 but she was beaten by England’s Zoe Aldcroft.

7. She likes to kayak.

8. Sansus is close her brother, Thomas, and she wrote in an Instagram caption of a picture of them together: “Sometimes a brother is even better than a superhero.”

9. She was named on the bench for France’s first game of the 2022 Six Nations against Italy and made a big impact when she came on in the second half.

She told RugbyRama she didn’t feel the need to prove her coach wrong due to the selection, saying: “There was no intention to answer or prove. I really wanted to serve the team to the maximum, I knew the role I had and what I had to do.

“When I (came on), I felt we lacked a bit of responsiveness, speed perhaps and I tried to bring that. It’s always easier when you’re a substitute, you have time to observe.”

10. She has a tattoo on her left wrist.

