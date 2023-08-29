Sopoaga has switched allegiances to Samoa

Lima Sopoaga will be heading to the Rugby World Cup with Samoa, his first time at the tournament.

He is known for his pace, honesty and game management. Here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Lima Sopoaga

1. Lima Sopoaga was born on 3 February 1991 in Wellington. New Zealand. He stands at 5ft 9in (1.75m) and weighs 14st 5lbs (91kg).

2. He currently plays for the Shimizu Blue Sharks but has previously played for clubs like Wasps and Lyon.

3. Sopoaga played for New Zealand between 2015 and 2017. New eligibility laws meant he could switch allegiances.

4. He qualifies to play for Samoa on ancestry grounds.

5. Sopoaga’s younger brother Tupou is also a rugby player.

6. He is good friends with New Zealand No 8 Ardie Savea.

7. He has been open about his mental health, telling The Telegraph in 2021: “I am probably in the happiest place as well mentally, and I think that’s helped my game. It is no secret I have struggled, but I have learnt a lot going through that process and fighting my way out of it.”

8. Sopoaga told The Guardian about the reality of rugby. He said: “It’s not all glitz and glamour. A lot of the time people just see the 80 minutes, they don’t see what goes on behind closed doors and how winning and losing can affect players.

“I take it all quite personally. I know when I’ve been playing well and when I haven’t and, at the moment, I’m just not quite there. It’s not through a lack or preparation or not trying my best. I know guys who have come over in different positions who have also found it hard but when you’re such a focal point.”

9. He and partner Miriam share three children together.

10. Sopoaga created a podcast with his childhood friends called Third Phase.

