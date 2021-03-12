Find out more about the Exeter and England front-rower

Who is Luke Cowan-Dickie: Ten things you should know about the England hooker

Luke Cowan-Dickie made his England debut in 2015 against France but played only three more Tests between then and March 2018. Since then, however, he has become a regular in the match-day 23.

Ten things you should know about Luke Cowan-Dickie

1. Luke Cowan-Dickie was born on 20 June 1993 in Truro. He stands at 6ft (1.84m) and weighs 17st 9lb (112kg).

2. He has been part of the Exeter Chiefs set-up since 2010. He also played for Plymouth Albion early in his pro career at the Chiefs as part of a dual-registration agreement.

3. He has described Chiefs boss Rob Baxter as the best coach he has worked with.

He told The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast in November 2020: “This is my 11th season now and he has taken the club to where we want to be.”

Does Luke Cowan-Dickie have children?

4. He has a son, Arlo, with his long-term partner Chloe Rose. Their son was born seven weeks premature in early 2020 but after a short time in hospital, Cowan-Dickie shared on Instagram that both mum and baby were doing well, saying of Arlo: “He is already my world.”

5. Cowan-Dickie started out as a prop before moving to hooker. He has said his favourite exercise in the gym is the bench press.

6. Cowan-Dickie was once ranked No 1 in the world for the Call of Duty computer game. He is still a keen gamer and admitted last year that he spends around three hours a night playing.

7. He was part of the England U20 team that won the Junior World Championship in 2013, beating Wales in the final.

8. He was once nicknamed ‘Luke Cowan-Sickie’ after he vomited having scored a try for Exeter against Leicester Tigers in August 2020.

9. In 2020, he was involved in England’s Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup wins as well as Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership and Heineken Champions Cup double.

10. Cowan-Dickie’s dad is a fisherman and the hooker once did a nine-day trip with him.

He told the England Rugby Podcast: “It was the sleep that got to me. We would empty the fish onto the deck and you’d probably do two or three hauls in the six hours, so you’d work for six hours and then sleep for six hours, but by the time you got to sleep you probably get four-and-a-half or four.”

