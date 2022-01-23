The Australia-born wing is now part of the Ireland set-up

Who is Mack Hansen: Ten things you should know about the Connacht back

One of Connacht’s standout performers in the 2021-22 season, Mack Hansen is now involved in the Ireland squad…

1. Mack Hansen was born on 27 March 1998 in Canberra, Australia. He stands at 6ft 2in (1.88m) and weighs 14st (89kg).

2. Hansen joined Connacht ahead of the 2021-22 season having previously played for Canberra Vikings and the Brumbies.

3. He played for Australia U20 but also qualifies to play for Ireland through his Cork-born mother.

4. Hansen can play wing or full-back.

5. Connacht head coach Andy Friend said when he signed Hansen that the player had exactly what the club were looking for. He said: “I have been following his progress for a long time and he has all the attributes to become a really important player for us.

“As well as his playmaking abilities, he is a physically strong and tall player who can easily adapt to the demands of northern hemisphere rugby.”

6. Former Ireland player Bernard Jackman said Hansen was signed to Connacht thanks to a barman. He told RTE’s Against The Head: “Andy Friend’s son drank in the same pub as him and basically they became friends. Apparently he’s good craic, he’s a bit wild.

“Andy heard that he had an Irish passport, so when he went home (to Canberra) he went for a chat and asked the barman what kind of character he was, and he said he’s a good fella.”

7. Hansen recovered from a calf injury in time to be called up to the Ireland squad for the 2022 Six Nations.

8. He was one of the standout performers in the first half of the 2021-22 United Rugby Championship season. He topped the charts for tries (six), clean breaks (11), defenders beaten (38) and metres made (556).

9. He lives with Connacht team-mates Jordy Duggan, Oisín Dowling, Peter Sullivan and Jack Aungier.

10. He has been described as having a dry sense of humour.

