The prodigious talent has also played in the AFL Women’s

Maddison Levi’s athletic abilities appear limitless.

Tall, strong and quick, she has starred both in sevens and Australian rules football.

Ten things you should know about Maddison Levi

1. Maddison Levi was born on 27 April 2002. She was brought up in Gold Coast and attended Queensland’s Miami State High School.

2. While at Miami State, she was placed on the school’s sevens excellence programme.

3. Levi was named player of the tournament in the U17 Youth Rugby Sevens National Championships.

4. A natural athlete, Levi first played Australian rules in 2018 because her school team was short on numbers. The following year, she was selected for the U18 AFL Women’s Queensland State Academy. Then, in 2020, she rejected a contract from Rugby Australia to focus on the code.

5. Levi set AFLW draft combine records in the 20-metre sprint and the vertical jump. She was subsequently selected by hometown team Gold Coast Suns with the 50th pick of the 2020 AFLW draft.

6. A clause in her Suns contract allowed her to return to rugby in emphatic fashion in 2021, as she was selected for the Tokyo Olympics. Levi scored three tries, but defending champions Australia could only finish fifth after being knocked out by Fiji in the quarter-finals.

7. She made her World Sevens Series debut in Dubai at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Her first season would end in glory, as she scored 24 tries to help Australia win their first title since 2018.

8. Her younger sister, Teagan, has also played for Australia on the sevens circuit and was drafted by the Suns in 2021.

9. Maddison and Teagan accepted full-time contracts from Rugby Australia after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Suns, by placing them on their inactive list, facilitated their decision.

10. After confirming they would prioritise rugby and miss a second successive AFLW season, the sisters were both named in Australia’s squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

