From his middle names to his mum's notable achievement

Who is Magnus Bradbury: Ten things you should know about the Scotland back-row

A versatile back-rower, Magnus Bradbury is known for his hard-hitting tackles and ability to get over the gain-line.

Ten things you should know about Magnus Bradbury

1. Magnus Bradbury was born on 23 August 1995 in Glasgow, Scotland. He stands at 6ft 4in (1.93m) and weighs 18st 4lb (116kg).

2. He has played his senior rugby for Edinburgh but competed at an amateur level for Oban Lorne and Boroughmuir.

3. Bradbury represented Scotland‘s age-grade teams and won his first senior cap in 2016 against Argentina. He has also played for Scotland’s sevens team.

4. He became the 36th player to reach 100 appearances for Edinburgh in December 2021.

5. Bradbury says his rugby has improved under new Edinburgh coach Mike Blair, who took over ahead of the 2021-22 season. He told The Scotsman: “I’m happy with the way I’m playing, but it’s credit to the coaching staff as well.

“The way things have changed has given boys like me more time with the ball in hand, and the way the game plan works, it’s a great place to play good attacking rugby.”

6. In 2017 he was awarded the Sir Willie Purves Quaich, which is given to the most outstanding young male Scottish player.

7. He was stripped of the Edinburgh captaincy in 2017 after an internal investigation into an off-field incident. He missed a match with a head injury, which it is thought was suffered following a fall on a night out.

Then-head coach Richard Cockerill said: “I’m not going to accept that behaviour away from the field. The players are very aware of what I expect from them. They’re adults and they have to make the right decisions.”

8. Stevie Lawrie, Edinbirgh’s forwards coach, told The Scotsman of Bradbury: “I love Magnus and he’s a great guy to coach because he’s daft and he’s mad. He’s serious when he needs to be serious but he’s a lot of fun.

“I’m excited around his ball-carrying. We’re trying to get him animated on his carries, using hit footwork. He’s a serious physical presence. He gets over the gain-line and I think he has played really, really well this year.”

9. His middle names are Donald and Blackburn.

10. His mum, Dee Bradbury, became the first female president of the Scottish Rugby Union in 2018.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.